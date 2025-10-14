Fastball

These 3 Teams Should Be All In On Hunter Greene If Reds Trade Rumor Has Legs

Does anyone want a controllable All-Star? (Rhetorical)

Jackson Roberts

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) watches from the dugout in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) watches from the dugout in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A bit of trade buzz surrounding Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene has the potential to turn the Major League Baseball offseason upside-down.

In a recent article previewing the Reds' offseason, beat reporter Mark Sheldon made the case for trading Greene, who has been one of the best pitchers in the sport when healthy over the last two offseasons, to get the Reds some help at the major league level.

"(Greene) could be an attractive trade chip in the Reds' pockets," Sheldon wrote. "Moving him would free up salary to sign a bat this offseason or bring back a hitter in return, and a change of scenery could benefit him."

Certainly, one insider's opinion is no guarantee that a move is imminent. But if the Reds are earnestly mulling that possibility this winter, here are three teams who should be falling over themselves for the chance to pry Greene from Cincinnati's grasp.

Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran
Sep 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) reacts to his one-run home run during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Red Sox found their ace in 26-year-old lefty Garrett Crochet this season. Pairing him with the 26-year-old righty Greene could make them a force to be reckoned with for the next several seasons, as the latter is under team control through 2029.

Boston has two outfielders who would make sense for the Reds as the centerpiece of a return in Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu. They'd still have to sweeten the deal significantly, though, to get a young arm with a 162 ERA+ in his last 45 starts.

New York Mets

New York has a young pitching core developing in Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat. But all three of those righties will be rookies next season, and only McLean is a lock to crack the opening day roster. Otherwise, it's a rotation full of question marks.

It's harder to project who the Mets could trade to Cincinnati for Greene, seeing as most of their position players are either untouchable or too unproven to be counted on as contributors next season. But any team might have a tough time saying no to acquiring top shortstop prospect Jett Williams.

Baltimore Orioles

Jackson Holliday
Sep 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) throws to first for an out during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The most obvious cause for the Orioles' massive backslide this season was the lack of quality starting pitching, and for as many years as Baltimore has spent building up a core of young position player talent, it's hard to think they couldn't spare some for the shot at finally landing their ace.

From Cincinnati's perspective, shoot for the moon here. Anyone not named Gunnar Henderson (and maybe Samuel Basallo) should be on the table, and if the Orioles aren't willing to hand over a Jackson Holliday or a Jordan Westburg, the Reds can simply hang up and keep looking.

Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic.

