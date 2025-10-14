These 3 Teams Should Be All In On Hunter Greene If Reds Trade Rumor Has Legs
A bit of trade buzz surrounding Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene has the potential to turn the Major League Baseball offseason upside-down.
In a recent article previewing the Reds' offseason, beat reporter Mark Sheldon made the case for trading Greene, who has been one of the best pitchers in the sport when healthy over the last two offseasons, to get the Reds some help at the major league level.
"(Greene) could be an attractive trade chip in the Reds' pockets," Sheldon wrote. "Moving him would free up salary to sign a bat this offseason or bring back a hitter in return, and a change of scenery could benefit him."
Certainly, one insider's opinion is no guarantee that a move is imminent. But if the Reds are earnestly mulling that possibility this winter, here are three teams who should be falling over themselves for the chance to pry Greene from Cincinnati's grasp.
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox found their ace in 26-year-old lefty Garrett Crochet this season. Pairing him with the 26-year-old righty Greene could make them a force to be reckoned with for the next several seasons, as the latter is under team control through 2029.
Boston has two outfielders who would make sense for the Reds as the centerpiece of a return in Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu. They'd still have to sweeten the deal significantly, though, to get a young arm with a 162 ERA+ in his last 45 starts.
New York Mets
New York has a young pitching core developing in Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat. But all three of those righties will be rookies next season, and only McLean is a lock to crack the opening day roster. Otherwise, it's a rotation full of question marks.
It's harder to project who the Mets could trade to Cincinnati for Greene, seeing as most of their position players are either untouchable or too unproven to be counted on as contributors next season. But any team might have a tough time saying no to acquiring top shortstop prospect Jett Williams.
Baltimore Orioles
The most obvious cause for the Orioles' massive backslide this season was the lack of quality starting pitching, and for as many years as Baltimore has spent building up a core of young position player talent, it's hard to think they couldn't spare some for the shot at finally landing their ace.
From Cincinnati's perspective, shoot for the moon here. Anyone not named Gunnar Henderson (and maybe Samuel Basallo) should be on the table, and if the Orioles aren't willing to hand over a Jackson Holliday or a Jordan Westburg, the Reds can simply hang up and keep looking.
