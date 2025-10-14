Fastball

Mariners Predicted To Sign Big-Name Japanese Star To $225M Contract

Will this squad add more pop after a deep playoff run?

Jackson Roberts

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
There's little doubt that the Seattle Mariners are on the rise.

For one, the Mariners are just two wins away from their first World Series appearance in franchise history, having snagged a 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. But looking at the roster and farm system, it's apparent that this squad could be a massive problem for the American League for a long time.

However, the corner infield positions are in flux heading into the offseason (not that the Mariners are looking ahead to that point yet). They could re-sign either or both of Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor, but one baseball writer foresees an expensive, yet exciting alternative.

Mariners predicted to acquire Munetaka Murakami

Munetaka Murakami
Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) plays his position during the sixth inning against the USA at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley predicted that the Mariners would sign Yakult Swallows third baseman Munetaka Murakami, who will likely be the most coveted international free agent this offseason after his expected posting, to a 10-year, $225 million contract.

"Murakami has made plenty of buzz with his bat, slugging 246 home runs in 892 career games, including a 56-homer effort in 2022," Buckley wrote. "He has primarily played third base, but he has experience at first base, too.

"Just 25 years old, Murakami is the kind of free agent who might hold nearly universal appeal in the big leagues. That said, our predictions see him ultimately signing with the Seattle Mariners, who could lose both first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suárez to free agency."

Murakami's best season was 2022, before his stats took a surprising step back in 2023 and 2024. This year, he appeared to right himself, though injuries limited him to 69 games after playing 120 or more in six straight seasons.

There's a lot of inherent risk that comes with signing anyone to a nine-figure deal before they step on a Major League Baseball field. And with position players, that risk is increased, because hitting MLB pitching is a different animal.

That said, Murakami's ceiling appears to be higher than both Naylor's and Suárez's, and he's young enough to fit a long window of contention in Seattle. If the Mariners decide this is the right risk to take, they can't be blamed.

