These Five Starting Pitchers Could Be Trade Targets For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees received tough news on Saturday afternoon, as manager Aaron Boone revealed that starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt is out for the rest of the season (and most/all of next year) with Tommy John surgery.
The Yankees are scheduled to get Luis Gil back from injury at the end of July or early August, but how much can you really count on a guy that hasn't pitched all season himself?
As a result of those questions, the Yankees may need to go out and make a big move at the upcoming trade deadline to acquire a starter.
These options all make sense to some degree:
Seth Lugo, Royals
The 35-year-old made the All-Star Game for the Royals in 2024 and has backed it up with a solid season in 2025. He's 6-5 with a 2.65 ERA in 16 starts. Furthermore, his contract runs out at the end of the season, though there is a player option of $15 million for next season. The Royals are currently 42-48 and could look to sell.
Andrew Heaney, Pirates
The 34-year-old lefty is also a free agent at the end of the season and has less than $3 million remaining on his deal at this point. He's 4-7 with a 4.16 ERA this year. He has experience in New York, but that may not be a good thing, as he had a 5.83 ERA for the Yankees in 2021.
Mitch Keller, Pirates
The 29-year-old comes with upside, as he was an All-Star in 2023. His record is deceiving this year, as he's just 3-10, but he has a respectable 3.64 ERA. He comes with more financial issues though, as he's got 3.5 years of team control remaining, and $60 million or so.
Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks
Arizona is 44-45 and doesn't really want to sell, but they may be forced to given the strength of the National League.
A free agent at the end of the season as well, the 29-year-old Gallen is 6-9 with a 5.45 ERA this season.
Tomoyuki Sugano, Orioles
Signed to a one-year deal at the age of 35, Sugano came to the United States this offseason, and he's been one of the best parts of the O's season, going 6-5 with a 4.44 ERA.
The Yankees are 48-41 and losers of six straight games, and they'll finish out a series with the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET.
