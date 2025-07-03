Popular NFL Personality Throws Out Wild First Pitch at Chicago Cubs Game
Popular sports media personality Kay Adams threw out a wild first pitch on Wednesday night before the Chicago Cubs took on the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field.
Wearing a Henry Rowengartner jersey from the popular movie "Rookie of the Year," Adams, a lefty, threw a pitch well wide of the plate.
You can watch it below:
Adams is popular in NFL circles, as she used to host the "Good Morning Football" program on NFL Network before moving to Fanduel to host 'Up and Adams.'
She was born in Chicago.
As for the game, the Cubs beat the Guardians 5-4 to move to 51-35 on the season. They are in first place in the National League Central and are looking to win their first World Series title since 2016, when they beat the then-Cleveland Indians in seven games.
Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Dansby Swanson each had multi-hit games in the win, while Kyle Tucker provided a hit as well. Both Tucker and Crow-Armstrong were named starters for the National League All-Star team before the game.
Shota Imanaga earned the win after giving up three earned runs in 5.1 innings. He's now 5-2 with a 2.78 ERA.
The two teams will play again on Thursday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Top prospect Cade Horton will be on the mound for the Cubs while Joey Cantillo makes a spot start for the Guardians. He's replacing Luis L. Ortiz, who is being investigated by Major League Baseball for connections to gambling.
Horton is 3-2.
