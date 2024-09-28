Nolan Arenado Out of St. Louis Cardinals' Starting Lineup as Season Winds Down
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado will not be in the starting lineup against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, according to the team's official lineup card.
Arenado is not known to be dealing with any injury, making this a rest day for the veteran with just two games left in the regular season. At 82-78, the Cardinals are 6.0 games back of the last NL Wild Card spot and don't have anything tangible left to play for in 2024.
Over his last 11 appearances, Arenado has hit .357 with five RBI and an .809 OPS, and he is currently riding a six-game hitting streak.
The 33-year-old is batting just .272 with a .713 OPS and 2.5 WAR this year, though, making 2024 one of his least effective seasons as a pro. Arenado's 16 home runs and 71 RBI are his fewest in a non-COVID-shortened season since 2013 and 2014, respectively.
Arenado, who saw his streak of 10 consecutive Gold Gloves come to an end last season and his streak of eight consecutive All-Star appearances come to an end this season, is still under contract for three years and $74 million.
With Arenado riding the bench Saturday, the Cardinals are starting rookie infielder Thomas Saggese at third. Saggese, who has mostly been playing second since making his MLB debut on Sept. 10, previously earned a start at third base when Arenado was St. Louis' designated hitter on Sept. 20.
Here is the Cardinals' full lineup, sans Arenado, for Saturday's showdown with the Giants:
1. Masyn Winn, SS
2. Alec Burleson, DH
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Brendan Donovan, 2B
5. Lars Nootbar, LF
6. Jordan Walker, RF
7. Thomas Saggese, 3B
8. Pedro Pagés, C
9. Michael Siani, CF
SP: Andre Pallante, RHP
First pitch from Oracle Park is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
