Tigers Could Steal Two-Time All-Star From Mariners This Winter
The Seattle Mariners enter the 2025-26 offseason with some major roster questions to answer. After capturing their first American League West title since 2001 and making a thrilling run to the ALCS, Seattle now faces the challenge of keeping their core intact as free agency heats up.
Among their most notable free agents are Eugenio Suárez, Josh Naylor, and Jorge Polanco — three players who were crucial to the team’s breakout season. However, with several key decisions to make, it appears the two-time All-Star Suárez might be the most likely to leave this winter.
Suárez, who hit .228/.298/.526 with 49 home runs, 118 RBI, 3.6 WAR, and an .824 OPS in 2025, brought big power and veteran leadership to Seattle’s lineup after being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. His late-season surge helped fuel the Mariners’ deep postseason run, but his market value may now price him out of Seattle’s plans.
According to David Schoenfield of ESPN, several teams could make sense as potential landing spots for the veteran slugger — including the Detroit Tigers, the team which Suárez made his Major League debut with in 2014.
Mariners Risk Losing Key Two-Time All-Star This Offseason
The Tigers are coming off a strong 2025 season that ended in a five-game ALDS loss to the Mariners, and adding a player like Suárez could be the kind of move that helps them take the next step. His power and playoff experience would instantly make Detroit’s lineup more dangerous.
For the Mariners, though, this might come down to simple economics. Seattle doesn’t typically spend big in free agency, and with Josh Naylor also hitting the open market, the front office may have to make a tough choice between the two sluggers. Sources around the team indicate that Naylor is the higher priority, given his consistent production and fit within the lineup.
Even if Suárez departs, the Mariners remain in a strong position moving forward. Top prospect Colt Emerson is waiting in the wings to take over at third base, and the core of Julio Rodríguez, Naylor, and George Kirby keeps the team’s championship window wide open.
While losing a fan favorite like Suárez would sting, Seattle’s foundation remains solid. With smart decisions this offseason, the Mariners are well-positioned to make another deep postseason run in 2026 — and perhaps finally bring a World Series title to the Pacific Northwest.
More MLB: Mariners' Division Rival Labeled As Surprise Threat To Sign Eugenio Suárez