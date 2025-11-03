Fastball

Mariners' Division Rival Labeled As Surprise Threat To Sign Eugenio Suárez

Should the Mariners worry about this young squad?

Jackson Roberts

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The American League West wasn't an easy mark by any means, but the Seattle Mariners were the class of the division this year.

For the first time since 2001, the Mariners were division champions, thanks to their 90-72 record and late-season dominance over the Houston Astros. But every year is a new challenge, and staving off threats from other division rivals could be a bigger challenge in years to come.

This season, the Athletics finished 76-86, but aside from a stretch of 20 losses in 21 games, they were actually a promising, solid young team. What if that young team adds some veteran leadership this winter?

A's named best fit for Mariners slugger

Mark Kotsay
Sep 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) reacts during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

On Monday, ESPN's David Schoenfield named the A's as the best fit for a surprising free agent: the Mariners' own slugging third baseman, Eugenio Suárez.

"The A's aren't often included in lists like this one -- especially for a player coming off 49 home runs -- but a lot of factors could push Suarez to the A's: his age, his below-average OBP and strikeout rate, his subpar production after he was traded to Seattle," wrote Schoenfield.

"The A's started nine different players at third base in 2025 (who combined for just 10 home runs), and Suarez would certainly bring power and durability -- he has missed just seven games the past three seasons. (They) surprised people by signing Luis Severino last offseason, so they could land Suarez in a similar scenario."

Suárez finished the season with an on-base percentage under .300 after a tough two-month stretch in Seattle, but all one had to do was watch Game 5 of the championship series against the Toronto Blue Jays to witness the type of impact he can have on a big game with his impressive power.

The A's are an incomplete team, so taking any big-name free agent they can get their hands on isn't out of the question. But do they really need another homer-first bat, in a lineup with big-homer, big-chase guys like Shea Langeliers and Brent Rooker?

Seattle, meanwhile, seems more inclined to keep first baseman Josh Naylor than they do Suárez. Be careful what you wish for?

Jackson Roberts
