Mariners' Division Rival Labeled As Surprise Threat To Sign Eugenio Suárez
The American League West wasn't an easy mark by any means, but the Seattle Mariners were the class of the division this year.
For the first time since 2001, the Mariners were division champions, thanks to their 90-72 record and late-season dominance over the Houston Astros. But every year is a new challenge, and staving off threats from other division rivals could be a bigger challenge in years to come.
This season, the Athletics finished 76-86, but aside from a stretch of 20 losses in 21 games, they were actually a promising, solid young team. What if that young team adds some veteran leadership this winter?
A's named best fit for Mariners slugger
On Monday, ESPN's David Schoenfield named the A's as the best fit for a surprising free agent: the Mariners' own slugging third baseman, Eugenio Suárez.
"The A's aren't often included in lists like this one -- especially for a player coming off 49 home runs -- but a lot of factors could push Suarez to the A's: his age, his below-average OBP and strikeout rate, his subpar production after he was traded to Seattle," wrote Schoenfield.
"The A's started nine different players at third base in 2025 (who combined for just 10 home runs), and Suarez would certainly bring power and durability -- he has missed just seven games the past three seasons. (They) surprised people by signing Luis Severino last offseason, so they could land Suarez in a similar scenario."
Suárez finished the season with an on-base percentage under .300 after a tough two-month stretch in Seattle, but all one had to do was watch Game 5 of the championship series against the Toronto Blue Jays to witness the type of impact he can have on a big game with his impressive power.
The A's are an incomplete team, so taking any big-name free agent they can get their hands on isn't out of the question. But do they really need another homer-first bat, in a lineup with big-homer, big-chase guys like Shea Langeliers and Brent Rooker?
Seattle, meanwhile, seems more inclined to keep first baseman Josh Naylor than they do Suárez. Be careful what you wish for?
