Top 3 External Fits for Randal Grichuk After Yankees DFA
The New York Yankees are off to an excellent start this season, but Randal Grichuk, who found himself on the waiver wire on Wednesday, is not.
Prior to getting designated for assignment on Wednesday, which facilitated the anticipated major league debut of top pitching prospect Elmer Rodríguez, Grichuk was sporting a .194/.212/.323 slash line with no home runs in 16 games as a Yankee. He also struggled after the trade deadline with the Kansas City Royals last year.
Still, at 34 years old and only a year and change removed from a season in which he put up an .875 OPS as a platoon bat against lefties, Grichuk is a fairly intriguing option to hit waivers. These three teams are fits we could see working out as claims or minor-league deals if he hits free agency.
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Arizona Diamondbacks
If any team is going to put in a waiver claim on Grichuk, it might well be the D-backs. They saw Grichuk tear up left-handed pitching during his 2024 campaign, then re-signed him for $5 million before last season.
Though he's clearly taken some steps back since that impressive '24, Grichuk has had enough success at Chase Field for Arizona to take him seriously as an option to beef up their thin bench.
Philadelphia Phillies
So much has gone wrong for the Phillies this season that it's hard to know where they should start in terms of righting the ship. But their team OPS of .568 against left-handed pitchers stands out as a split that craves course correction.
Maybe Grichuk could be an upgrade in Philly over the likes of Dylan Moore and Félix Reyes, who own a combined three hits for Philadelphia so far in the majors this year.
Athletics
The A's entered play on Wednesday with the division lead in a gruesome American League West. Their bench outfielders, Zack Gelof and Colby Thomas, haven't done much so far and have minor-league options available.
Perhaps a young team like the A's is better off letting those fringe major leaguers keep taking their shots, but it would also be interesting to see if Grichuk could heat up in a known hitter's paradise in West Sacramento.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com