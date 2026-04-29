Top 3 External Fits for Randal Grichuk After Yankees DFA

The New York Yankees are off to an excellent start this season, but Randal Grichuk, who found himself on the waiver wire on Wednesday, is not.

Prior to getting designated for assignment on Wednesday, which facilitated the anticipated major league debut of top pitching prospect Elmer Rodríguez, Grichuk was sporting a .194/.212/.323 slash line with no home runs in 16 games as a Yankee. He also struggled after the trade deadline with the Kansas City Royals last year.

Still, at 34 years old and only a year and change removed from a season in which he put up an .875 OPS as a platoon bat against lefties, Grichuk is a fairly intriguing option to hit waivers. These three teams are fits we could see working out as claims or minor-league deals if he hits free agency.

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Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk (15) catches a fly ball against the Houston Astros at Chase Field on July 21, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If any team is going to put in a waiver claim on Grichuk, it might well be the D-backs. They saw Grichuk tear up left-handed pitching during his 2024 campaign, then re-signed him for $5 million before last season.

Though he's clearly taken some steps back since that impressive '24, Grichuk has had enough success at Chase Field for Arizona to take him seriously as an option to beef up their thin bench.

Philadelphia Phillies

Mar 14, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Dylan Moore (25) hits an rbi single against the New York Yankees in the third inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

So much has gone wrong for the Phillies this season that it's hard to know where they should start in terms of righting the ship. But their team OPS of .568 against left-handed pitchers stands out as a split that craves course correction.

Maybe Grichuk could be an upgrade in Philly over the likes of Dylan Moore and Félix Reyes, who own a combined three hits for Philadelphia so far in the majors this year.

Athletics

Apr 24, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks off the field after a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The A's entered play on Wednesday with the division lead in a gruesome American League West. Their bench outfielders, Zack Gelof and Colby Thomas, haven't done much so far and have minor-league options available.

Perhaps a young team like the A's is better off letting those fringe major leaguers keep taking their shots, but it would also be interesting to see if Grichuk could heat up in a known hitter's paradise in West Sacramento.