Mets Signing Austin Slater Leads Top 5 MLB Moves From Busy Monday

It's Monday, so it's time to peruse the Major League Baseball transactions log and see what impactful moves were made around the league!

If a team has important roster tweaks to make, they'll typically happen right before a new series. That makes Monday something of a universal reset day across the league, and on this particular Monday a handful of teams delivered.

Who's in, who's out, and why does it matter? Here are our favorite moves from the day that we want to dissect, which are in no particular order.

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Mets sign Austin Slater, DFA Tommy Pham

Sep 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (28) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Slater has bounced around a lot already this year, but he's a proven platoon man going to a New York Mets team in desperate need of added offense. Meanwhile, we're left to wait and see if Pham's long list of major league employers will grow again.

Mets claim 1B Eric Wagaman off waivers from Twins

You thought we were done with the Mets? Far from it. Wagaman was quickly optioned to Triple-A Syracuse in the wake of his arrival, but the 28-year-old is another bat the 9-19 Mets could call upon at some point in the near future.

Blue Jays place RHP Max Scherzer on 15-day injured list

Off to a horrific start through five outings this season, Scherzer hit the IL with both right elbow inflammation and left ankle inflammation. Starting pitching was thought to be a surplus for the struggling Blue Jays, but now it looks like they'll need Trey Yesavage to come back and immediately produce.

Yankees recall OF Jasson Domínguez

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez against the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Once an all-world prospect, "The Martian" comes to the Yankees for the first time in the new year, and it's hard to tell exactly what his role is going to be on a roster full of outfield and designated hitter talent. New York is also carrying 14 position players to only 12 pitchers after optioning righty Luis Gil to Triple-A.

Cardinals claim LHP Luis Peralta off waivers from Rockies

We haven't seen Peralta pitch in the majors yet this season, and last year, he had a gruesome 9.47 ERA in 22 appearances. But the Cardinals, who are coming back down to earth a bit after a 13-8 start, seem to be building a solid pitching lab that could perhaps help revive the southpaw's career.