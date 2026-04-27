Mets Signing Austin Slater Leads Top 5 MLB Moves From Busy Monday
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It's Monday, so it's time to peruse the Major League Baseball transactions log and see what impactful moves were made around the league!
If a team has important roster tweaks to make, they'll typically happen right before a new series. That makes Monday something of a universal reset day across the league, and on this particular Monday a handful of teams delivered.
Who's in, who's out, and why does it matter? Here are our favorite moves from the day that we want to dissect, which are in no particular order.
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Mets sign Austin Slater, DFA Tommy Pham
Slater has bounced around a lot already this year, but he's a proven platoon man going to a New York Mets team in desperate need of added offense. Meanwhile, we're left to wait and see if Pham's long list of major league employers will grow again.
Mets claim 1B Eric Wagaman off waivers from Twins
You thought we were done with the Mets? Far from it. Wagaman was quickly optioned to Triple-A Syracuse in the wake of his arrival, but the 28-year-old is another bat the 9-19 Mets could call upon at some point in the near future.
Blue Jays place RHP Max Scherzer on 15-day injured list
Off to a horrific start through five outings this season, Scherzer hit the IL with both right elbow inflammation and left ankle inflammation. Starting pitching was thought to be a surplus for the struggling Blue Jays, but now it looks like they'll need Trey Yesavage to come back and immediately produce.
Yankees recall OF Jasson Domínguez
Once an all-world prospect, "The Martian" comes to the Yankees for the first time in the new year, and it's hard to tell exactly what his role is going to be on a roster full of outfield and designated hitter talent. New York is also carrying 14 position players to only 12 pitchers after optioning righty Luis Gil to Triple-A.
Cardinals claim LHP Luis Peralta off waivers from Rockies
We haven't seen Peralta pitch in the majors yet this season, and last year, he had a gruesome 9.47 ERA in 22 appearances. But the Cardinals, who are coming back down to earth a bit after a 13-8 start, seem to be building a solid pitching lab that could perhaps help revive the southpaw's career.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com