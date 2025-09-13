Top 3 Ways Dodgers Should Bolster Roster This Winter
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance at another deep run this season, but the season hasn't gone as smooth as you'd think.
Los Angeles is the reigning World Series champion and followed up by adding guys like Blake Snell and Rōki Sasaki to add more firepower. Injuries have popped up all season, though, and the club's pitching has specifically taken a hit.
The Dodgers have the top spot in the National League West, but there isn't as much separation as in recent years. The Dodgers are 82-65 onthe season with the San Diego Padres just 2 1/2 games back. Despite all of the firepower, the Dodgers are behind the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, and the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League.
When the offseason gets here, the Dodgers have proven that they are aggressive no matter what. So, who should they go after?
Here are three targets for the Dodgers this offseason:
Should the Dodgers make another big move?
Kyle Tucker - Current Team: Chicago Cubs
This should be a pipe dream, but is it? There's been some chatter out there already about Tucker's free agency and how he could approach $400 million. With all of the contracts on the books for Los Angeles, it shouldn't be able to afford that, but the Dodgers find a way to make magic happen. The Dodgers could use a boost specifically in the outfield and Tucker obviously is the best option who will be available.
Kenley Jansen - Current Team: Los Angeles Angels
Jansen obviously is an old friend to Los Angeles. He's a four-time All-Star and has a 2.73 ERA in 59 total appearances at 37 years old. The Dodgers' bullpen has been the subject of plenty of chatter this season. A reunion could add another dependable, high-leverage option.
Munetaka Murakami - Current Team: Tokyo Yakult Swallows
Murakami, if he becomes available and is posted, is a game-changing slugger. He's just 25 years old and has 262 career homers under his belt already. The Dodgers are set at first base with Freddie Freeman. Murakami can play third base as well. The Dodgers have Max Muncy, but If Murakami is available, that might be a move the Dodgers can't avoid.
