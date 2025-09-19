Top 4 Sandy Alcántara Trade Landing Spots After Ace's Recent Surge
The Miami Marlins seemingly held one of the more valuable pitchers at the trade deadline: Sandy Alcántara.
But with the righty struggling since his return from Tommy John surgery, the Marlins opted to hold onto him at the deadline. Over the last few weeks, Alcántara has begun to find his true form again, tossing at least six innings in seven consecutive starts. In five of those seven starts, Alcántara has allowed two earned runs or fewer.
With the offseason approaching, the Alcántara trade rumors will begin heating up again, especially considering his recent surge. Who are the top four trade suitors for the Marlins ace?
San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants sacrificed some of their pitching staff to acquire Rafael Devers, which means they'll likely be in the market to bolster that staff back up this winter. Considering how much money they already have on the payroll, trading for a cost-controlled ace like Alcántara would work perfectly. At his best, the Marlins ace could be the No. 1 or No. 2 in San Francisco, which isn't a knock because of how good Logan Webb is. The Giants need to make moves to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League, and this would be a solid start.
Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have a few solid pitchers on their roster alongside a few good young arms, but they could use another potential ace. Alcántara has reportedly been on their radar for months now, but the offseason might be the perfect time to make the move.
Chicago will likely have most of its big money tied up in signing or replacing Kyle Tucker, which means swinging a deal for an affordable ace like Alcántara would work perfectly.
Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are in the same boat as the Cubs. They have some solid arms, but could use another top pitcher. A few top prospects have been solid this year, but the Red Sox need another reliable big leaguer.
Pair that with the fact that they're likely going to be chasing Alex Bregman and a new massive contract in free agency, and a deal for Alcántara's team-friendly contract makes sense.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays need to add some pitching to their roster. They have a few question marks in the starting rotation, though they've thrown well for the most part. Bo Bichette will garner a lot of their attention in free agency, which could handicap the Blue Jays from spending big for an ace.
Trading for Alcántara to be a staple of the rotation for the next few years would make sense for Toronto, but it's unclear if they'd take the leap.
More MLB: Marlins Struck Gold; Trade Acquisition Emerging As 'Breakout' Star