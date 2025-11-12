Top Landing Spots For 2x All-Star Reliever Devin Williams In Free Agency
After a disastrous 2025 season with the New York Yankees, two-time All-Star closer and former National League Reliever of the Year Devin Williams is now a free agent. He went 4-6 with a 4.79 ERA in 67 appearances with the Bronx Bombers.
Because of his struggles, he likely won’t receive a massive contract. Rather a team should be more willing to take a chance on him by signing him to a one-year, “prove it” deal.
The Yankees likely won’t bring him back, but there are a few teams that could use bullpen help this offseason. Here are two potential options
Los Angeles Dodgers
There is already a bit of steam to this one. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports that the two-time defending World Series champions are looking into Williams as a potential high-leverage relief target.
The Dodgers bullpen signings from last offseason didn’t work out too well. Both Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott struggled.
It didn’t stop them from being a dominant force and winning another title, but instead of giving out long-term deals like the one they gave Scott, they might be more willing to do a short-term commitment.
The Dodgers have never been shy about making big upgrades to their roster, but they could potentially catch lightning in a bottle with Williams looking to bounce back in 2026.
St. Louis Cardinals
The Cardinals are another team that is looking into adding bullpen help, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as Chaim Bloom takes the reins and prepares to lead the team into a new era.
Williams is a native of St. Louis too, so a fit might make sense, and since he struggled in 2025, that should mean that the Cardinals could get him on a one-year deal rather than having to break the bank to upgrade their bullpen.
They traded Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton at the trade deadline. While they have a solid young core of relievers, they’ll want to be careful to not allow the youth to be overexposed in 2026, so a veteran presence like Williams could really benefit St. Louis in the long run.
The Cardinals should be a busy team this winter, but while they are rebuilding, don’t be surprised to see them make a few moves to incrementally upgrade their roster for the 2026 season.
Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.