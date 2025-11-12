Mariners Could Make Unexpected Run At Four-Time All-Star Free Agent

The Seattle Mariners are set to have a very important offseason after their run to the ALCS. They fell just one game short of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This winter, the top priority seems to be keeping Josh Naylor around, but that won’t be their only option, even if they want to keep their payroll relatively the same as 2025.

Kyle Tucker is a top free agent, and while it may seem unlikely that Seattle would target him, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility. Ken Rosenthal, Katie Woo, Will Sammon and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic believe the Mariners could potentially be talked into it.

Kyle Tucker Could Make Sense For Mariners

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“The Mariners beat the Tigers in a 15-inning elimination game to advance in October, and then lost a heartbreaking Game 7 against the Blue Jays in the AL Championship Series. Tucker could be viewed as the missing piece as the Mariners try to maximize Cal Raleigh’s prime and make their first World Series appearance.”

Indeed, Tucker may be the missing piece, and he would almost certainly help the Mariners retain their status as World Series contenders entering the 2026 season.

Now, this may mean that they’ll have to move on from Naylor, Eugenio Suarez and even Jorge Polanco, but it would give the Mariners a proven slugger who is a four-time All-Star and has won two World Series titles in his career.

The Mariners need that presence in the middle of their lineup to go with Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez. Tucker would be a solid piece for a team that appears ready to take the next step in the near future.

Tucker will be more expensive than the three free agents the Mariners already have, so they’ll have to keep that in mind if they do want to pursue him.

It may be unlikely given his asking price, which could keep the Mariners in the market for Naylor, but it’s hard to deny what Tucker would bring to this team.

He’s been around several years and could be a veteran leader for a young team as well as one of its most productive players.

Time will tell what his market looks like. He’ll have plenty of suitors, and while the Mariners may seem unlikely, it isn’t impossible, and they could potentially surprise people in the industry.

