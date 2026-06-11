Top Seiya Suzuki Destinations If Cubs Slugger Lands on Trade Block

If you're the general manager of a team looking for a right-handed hitter, there's another name to keep your eye on

On Thursday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared a column and floated the idea of the Chicago Cubs moving on from slugger Seiya Suzuki ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

"Quality right-handed bats will have immense value at the trade deadline. And the Chicago Cubs, a team arguably in need of a shakeup, feature a righty hitter other teams might covet: Right fielder Seiya Suzuki," Rosenthal wrote. "The Cubs drew trade interest in Suzuki last offseason, in part, because so few right-handed hitters were available. ...

"Perhaps Suzuki could bring back a starting pitcher who also is a potential free agent, helping the club fill a more dire need. If the Cubs keep Suzuki and he departs as a free agent, they would receive only a draft pick as compensation, assuming they made him a qualifying offer. ... Suzuki’s full no-trade clause would complicate matters, enabling him to effectively guide the process."

If the Cubs were to open Suzuki up for a deal, there are a handful of teams that would make sense for him.

Boston Red Sox

May 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove sit in the dug out before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Red Sox are in desperate need of a right-handed bat. It has been shared over and over again that Boston is looking for thump. Right now, the Red Sox are 12 games below .500 at 27-39. If the Red Sox want to add a piece, they're going to need to do so very quickly. Soon enough, they're going to be too far out of contention and then it will make more sense to sell than add. They're dangerously near that point anyway.

Suzuki has played in 54 games this season and is slashing .247/.333/.409 with a .742 OPS, nine homers, 22 RBIs, and 23 walks. Boston doesn't necessarily need another outfield, but beggers can't be choosers. If he's the best available right-handed bat, the Red Sox should find a way to get something done and figure it out with the DH spot.

New York Yankees

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New York Yankees hat and glove prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Yankees just lost Aaron Judge and it's unclear when he will be back. With New York, it's a simpler fit. With Judge out, the Yankees could use another star and Suzuki would easily fill that role.

Seattle Mariners

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Mariners are a contender that has a surplus of pitching and could use more offense. What about some sort of package of Luis Castillo for Suzuki? There would likely need to be more names involved, but the Cubs need pitching and the Mariners need offense.