Toronto Blue Jays, One Surprise Team Listed as Frontrunners for Anthony Santander
According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Toronto Blue Jays are one of two favorites this offseason for slugger Anthony Santander.
Evan Petzold said that the Tigers have interest in Santander, but that the Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels are viewed as the favorites. The Angels are a new addition to the Santander sweepstakes.
The Angels are coming off a season in which they finished last in the American League West and rather than improve solely through player development, they seem hell bent on improving with external additions as well. They've already brought in Yusei Kikuchi, Kyle Hendricks, Scott Kingery, Travis d'Arnaud and Jorge Soler this offseason.
As for the Blue Jays, it's obvious why they would want Santander as well. They are looking to erase the sting of losing out on Juan Soto and Teoscar Hernandez this offseason and are looking for another bat to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the middle of the order.
The 30-year-old Santander is native of Venezuela and is coming off an incredible year for Baltimore where he hit .235 with 44 homers and brought in 102. A lifetime .246 hitter, he helped Baltimore get to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (2023 and 2024).
Santander has hit 28 homers or more in each of the last three seasons and has brought in at least 89 runs in each of those years also.
