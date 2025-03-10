Toronto Blue Jays Bring Back Familiar Reliever Amid Bullpen Issues
Amid bullpen health issues, the Toronto Blue Jays have brought back reliever Dillon Tate, according to a report from Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.
Blue Jays have agreed to a major-league deal with right-handed reliever Dillon Tate, per sources. Deal is pending a physical.
The Jays claimed Tate off waivers from the Orioles last Sept and called him up later that month. He made four appearances and was non-tendered in Nov.
He gave up two earned runs in 3.1 innings over those four appearances. Lifetime, he's a five-year veteran of the Orioles and Blue Jays, going 7-14 in 190 games. He owns a 4.09 ERA.
The Blue Jays had one of the worst bullpen units in baseball last year and have worked hard to rebuild it, signing Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia to multi-year deals this offseason, however, they are now dealing with injuries to Erik Swanson and Ryan Burr.
It's unclear how long Tate will need to get up to speed, but he will probably break camp with the team if the injuries to Burr and Swanson continue to sideline them.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and missed the playoffs by finishing last in the American League East. In addition to adding bullpen help this year, they went out and brought in slugger Anthony Santander and premium defender Andres Gimenez.
They also added future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer on a one-year deal.
Toronto opens up the regular season on March 27 against the Orioles.
Related MLB Stories
JAYS PEN ISSUES: Erik Swanson is likely to start the year on the injured list for the Blue Jays. Here's what's bothering him. CLICK HERE:
FUN HISTORY FOR JOSE: The Brewers recently signed veteran lefty Jose Quintana and he's set to make some fun history when he hits the field this year. CLICK HERE:
BRAVES SEARCHING: After losing Sean Murphy to an injury, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly looking for catching help, including a pair of former White Sox. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.