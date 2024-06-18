Toronto Blue Jays Call Up Top Prospect Orelvis Martinez, Place Bo Bichette on IL
The Toronto Blue Jays announced several major transactions on Tuesday, including calling up a top prospect and sidelining an All-Star.
Shortstop Bo Bichette has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain, retroactive to June 15. He last played Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, as manager John Schneider held him out of the lineup for the next three games.
Toronto recalled infielder Orelvis Martinez from Triple-A Buffalo to take Bichette's place on the active 26-man roster. Martinez is the No. 2 prospect in the Blue Jays' farm system and the No. 68 prospect in baseball.
The 22-year-old will make his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays also optioned left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert and recalled right-handed pitcher Bryan Burr from Triple-A.
Bichette is batting .237 with four home runs, 28 RBI, four stolen bases, a .629 OPS and a -0.1 WAR through 66 games. It is a career-worst year for the shortstop, who entered the season batting .299 with an .827 OPS.
Over the past three years, Bichette has made two All-Star appearances and placed top-16 in AL MVP voting all three times.
Bichette has been at the center of trade talks all season, with the Blue Jays struggling to a 35-37 start.
Perhaps Martinez's arrival can bring some juice to a struggling lineup that is averaging just 3.5 runs per game in June. The infielder hit 28, 30 and 28 home runs with 87, 76 and 94 RBI in each of the past three minor league seasons.
Martinez is batting .260 with 16 home runs, 46 RBI and an .867 OPS through 63 Triple-A contests in 2024.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is starting at shortstop in Bichette's place Tuesday night, while Spencer Horwitz is starting at second and Ernie Clement is starting at third. Martinez will be available off the bench.
First pitch from the Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.
