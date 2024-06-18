Toronto Blue Jays Call Up Top Prospect Orelvis Martinez, Place Bo Bichette on IL

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 SS Bo Bichette placed on 10-day IL (right calf strain)



🔹 INF Orelvis Martinez recalled from Triple-A and will be active for tonight’s game



🔹 LHP Brandon Eisert optioned



🔹 RHP Ryan Burr recalled from Triple-A and will be active for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/UTNLphTchh