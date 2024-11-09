Toronto Blue Jays Capture Team Gold Glove Award For Second Consecutive Year
The Toronto Blue Jays missed the playoffs in 2024, but you can't blame the team's defensive efforts for that.
The Jays captured the American League Team Gold Glove Award on Friday, it was announced.
The Jays had an individual Gold Glove winner this year in outfielder Daulton Varsho and also had third baseman Ernie Clement get nominated.
The following comes from the Blue Jays website:
The Blue Jays also won the AL Gold Glove Team Award for a second straight season. Toronto topped the Major Leagues in Defensive Runs Saved as a team, with 102. The Jays were right behind the Brewers, and second in the AL, in Outs Above Average, at +26.
Between Varsho, Clement, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kevin Kiermaier (who was on the team for half the season before being traded), the Jays did run out a solid group of defenders. The bullpen was a major trouble spot for Toronto in 2024 and it didn't help that Bo Bichette was injured and ineffective most of the year.
If the Jays are going to turn it around in 2025, they'll need another All-Star caliber season from Bichette, who hit just .225 with four home runs this year. Furthermore, they are reportedly looking to add a major piece in free agency. They've been connected to superstar Juan Soto and starter Max Fried. Furthermore, they've been connected to several top-end relievers.
The Jays went 74-88 this past season, finishing last in the American League East. They made the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023.
