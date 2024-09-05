Toronto Blue Jays Claim Reliever Emmanuel Ramírez Off Waivers From Miami Marlins
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Ramírez off waivers from the Miami Marlins, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
The Marlins designated Ramírez for assignment on Tuesday, a week after sending him down to Triple-A Jacksonville for the fifth time this season.
To make room for Ramírez on the 40-man roster, Toronto designated right-handed pitcher José Cuas for assignment. The Blue Jays opted not to remove someone from their active roster in favor of Ramírez, who has instead been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
Ramírez got his start with the San Diego Padres, signing as an international free agent all the way back in November 2012. He never joined their big league squad, though, instead hitting free agency at the end of the 2020 season.
From there, Ramírez spent all of 2021 in the Atlanta Braves' farm system. The New York Yankees added Ramírez in 2022, keeping him stashed in the minors for that entire season as well.
Ramírez split 2023 between Mexico and the Dominican Republic before the Marlins gave him a contract this past January. The righty finally made his MLB debut on April 28, 2024.
In 15 appearances with the Marlins this season, Ramírez went 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA, 1.403 WHIP, 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.3 WAR. Ramírez has appeared in 116 non-MLB games over the past three years, though, going 20-9 with a 3.09 ERA, 1.062 WHIP and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings at the lower levels of competition.
While the 30-year-old reliever may not be seen as a high-upside addition on the surface, Ramírez should at least provide the Blue Jays with some organizational depth down the stretch.
