Toronto Blue Jays Defensive Wizard Captures Incredible Award on Thursday
Congratulations are in order for Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho, who was named the Defensive Player of the Year by the Fielding Bible Awards committee.
The Fielding Bible is not the same as a Rawlings Gold Glove Award, but Varsho is up for that as well. The Fielding Bible Award could certainly be a precursor to a Gold Glove win.
2024 Fielding Bible Awards Winners
Defensive Player of the Year - Daulton Varsho
C- Patrick Bailey
1B- Matt Olson
2B- Andrés Giménez
SS- Masyn Winn
3B- Matt Chapman
LF- Riley Greene
CF- Daulton Varsho
RF- Wilyer Abreu
P- Tanner Bibee
Multi-Position- Daulton Varsho
Here's a little more on how the awards were chosen:
SIS is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Fielding Bible Awards. This marks the 19th season that we have honored the best defensive players in MLB. The awards are voted on by a panel of experts who consider statistical analysis, the eye test, and any other factors that they wish to utilize.
One of the best outfielders in the game, Varsho actually played all three outfield positions this season. He started 76 games in center, 46 games in left and 32 games in right. He appeared in 94 total games in center, logging 672.0 innings there. He made just one error in center and had four assists.
Varsho's glove helps keep him in the lineup considering his bat has lagged the last few seasons. Since arriving in Toronto before the 2023 season, he's hit just .217 with a .289 on-base percentage. He still does have power, hitting 38 homers in those two seasons. He had 18 this season in 136 games before getting shut down with a season-ending shoulder injury.
The Gold Glove winners will be announced on Nov. 3 as part of a television special on ESPN.
