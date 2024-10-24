Toronto Blue Jays Defensive Wizard Captures Incredible Award on Thursday

2024 Fielding Bible Awards Winners

Defensive Player of the Year - Daulton Varsho



C- Patrick Bailey

1B- Matt Olson

2B- Andrés Giménez

SS- Masyn Winn

3B- Matt Chapman

LF- Riley Greene

CF- Daulton Varsho

RF- Wilyer Abreu

P- Tanner Bibee

Multi-Position- Daulton Varsho