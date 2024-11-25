Toronto Blue Jays Didn't Offer Jordan Romano a Lesser Contract Before Non-Tender, Per Report
According to the Toronto Star, the Toronto Blue Jays didn't offer closer Jordan Romano a smaller deal before non-tendering him on Friday night.
Romano, 31, was projected to make nearly $8 million in arbitration. The Jays could have gone to him and tried to negotiate a lesser contract, but didn't, likely signaling they don't want him back at all.
From the Star:
The Jays and Romano technically could still be reunited, but a source told the Star that no offer was made prior to Friday’s deadline, so there’s little reason to believe one will be coming in the weeks ahead. Romano is free to talk with all 30 teams and will likely be seeking a one-year incentive-laden deal with an opportunity to re-enter the marketplace next fall.
Lifetime, Romano is 20-17 with a 2.90 ERA. He saved 105 games for Toronto and made two All-Star teams. He also was a part of playoff teams in 2020, 2022 and 2023. As a native of Canada, he has always been someone that fans root for.
Despite all the success, Romano struggled in 2024. He battled injury all year and only appeared in 15 games. He had a 6.59 ERA.
As for where the Jays go next, it's really anyone's guess. Chad Green is still on the roster, as is Erik Swanson. The team could move Yariel Rodriguez to the bullpen or they have the financial resources to go out and add a top reliever in free agency.
Toronto finished last in the American League East at 74-88.
