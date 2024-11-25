Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Didn't Offer Jordan Romano a Lesser Contract Before Non-Tender, Per Report

The Blue Jays could have opted to negotiate a smaller deal with Romano, but opted not to. In all likelihood, that means they just aren't interested in having him back.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano (68) pitches to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre in 2024.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano (68) pitches to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre in 2024. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to the Toronto Star, the Toronto Blue Jays didn't offer closer Jordan Romano a smaller deal before non-tendering him on Friday night.

Romano, 31, was projected to make nearly $8 million in arbitration. The Jays could have gone to him and tried to negotiate a lesser contract, but didn't, likely signaling they don't want him back at all.

From the Star:

The Jays and Romano technically could still be reunited, but a source told the Star that no offer was made prior to Friday’s deadline, so there’s little reason to believe one will be coming in the weeks ahead. Romano is free to talk with all 30 teams and will likely be seeking a one-year incentive-laden deal with an opportunity to re-enter the marketplace next fall. 

Lifetime, Romano is 20-17 with a 2.90 ERA. He saved 105 games for Toronto and made two All-Star teams. He also was a part of playoff teams in 2020, 2022 and 2023. As a native of Canada, he has always been someone that fans root for.

Despite all the success, Romano struggled in 2024. He battled injury all year and only appeared in 15 games. He had a 6.59 ERA.

As for where the Jays go next, it's really anyone's guess. Chad Green is still on the roster, as is Erik Swanson. The team could move Yariel Rodriguez to the bullpen or they have the financial resources to go out and add a top reliever in free agency.

Toronto finished last in the American League East at 74-88.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News