Toronto Blue Jays Earn Eighth Selection in 2025 MLB Draft
The Toronto Blue Jays will pick eighth in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. The draft lottery was held on Tuesday night as part of the baseball winter meetings in Dallas.
Remember, that as of a few years ago, baseball has the lottery system like what we're used to seeing in the NBA. The draft order is no longer determined purely by record, as in the NFL.
By picking eighth, the Jays have the ability to add some more top-end talent to their farm system. While Toronto has some solid talent like Ricky Tiedemann and Jake Bloss, they are generally lacking true depth up-and-down the system.
Toronto is in a precarious spot as an organization given that they've struck out on Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in back-to-back years and because Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are free agents at the end of this season. If the Jays are truly going to keep themselves as a long-term contender, they are going to have to find some gems from their own prospects, similar to how they previously did with Guerrero Jr. and Bichette.
The Blue Jays went 74-88 this past season, finishing last in the American League East. They continue to be active in free agency and were even reported as the favorites recently for former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. In addition, they've been linked to several top-end relievers and there's always the chance that they could engage with Guerrero Jr.'s camp on trying to get a long-term extension done.
