Toronto Blue Jays Expected to Put Out Highest Offer For Superstar Juan Soto
According to Andy Martino of SNY, there is "widespread belief" that the Toronto Blue Jays will make the highest offer in free agency for superstar Juan Soto.
He wrote the following on Monday:
It’s no secret that the Yanks and Mets are "all in" on Soto, as one league source reiterates, and that there is a widespread belief among bidders that Toronto will come in with the highest offer.
That runs counter to everything we've thought about the Soto sweepstakes to this point. While the Jays clearly have deep pockets, as evidenced by their pursuit of Shohei Ohtani last season, the overwhelming thought has been that the Mets and Steve Cohen would make the biggest offer. The Soto bidding reportedly could go anywhere from $550-700 million.
Martino also noted that teams don't have a good sense of what exactly Soto's decision will come down to. Is he motivated solely by money? The ability to win? A specific location?
At 26-years-old, Soto has already accomplished most of what individuals would want to accomplish. He's already a multi-time All-Star, a multi-time Silver Slugger, a batting champion and he won a World Series with the 2019 Nationals.
He's coming off a season in which he hit .288 for the Yankees with 41 homers and 109 RBI. He helped the Yankees get to the World Series where they fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
If the Blue Jays were to add Soto to a lineup with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., it would give them the best lineup duo in the American League.
