Toronto Blue Jays Facing Tough Decision with Oft-Injured Prospect as Rule-5 Decision Looms
According to MLB Pipeline, the Toronto Blue Jays are facing a tough decision with regards to prospect Adrian Pinto and his future.
The deadline for teams to add players to their 40-man roster in order to avoid losing them in the Rule-5 draft is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET. The publication called Pinto the toughest call for Toronto.
Acquired from the Rockies as part of the Randal Grichuk trade in March 2022, Pinto has played in just 102 games the past three years because of injuries and has yet to reach Double-A. But he showed some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the Fall League, sports a career .296/.419/.444 line as a pro and also offers solid speed and some defensive versatility.
Pinto also made the All-Star Game in the Arizona Fall League, so he certainly has the talent, which the Jays need in their system. That said, he's not in the Top 30 prospects of the organization at this time, according to MLB.com. He hit a three-run homer in the AFL All-Star Game.
Pinto is a 22-year-old infielder from Venezuela who played 26 games in this minor league season. He spent time at Rookie ball, Low-A and High-A. He hit .330 in just 103 at-bats with four homers and 20 RBI.
The Rule-5 Draft happens on Dec. 11.
At the major-league level, the Blue Jays went 74-88 this season. They finished in last place in the American League East after making the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons. Toronto is heading into a critical offseason in which they have been connected to multiple top free agents, including Juan Soto and Max Fried. They could also be a player for Christian Walker or Pete Alonso at first base.
