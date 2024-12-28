Toronto Blue Jays Fans React Angrily on "X" to Team Missing Out on Top Free Agents Again
On Friday night, it was announced that free agent slugger Teoscar Hernandez had agreed to a three-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Even later on Friday night/early Saturday morning, it was announced that former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes had reached agreement on a six-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Toronto Blue Jays were interested in both players, and even put out a higher offer than Arizona did for Burnes, but fell short. Falling short has been a consistent theme for Toronto with regards to free agents. They missed out on Shohei Ohtani last year and Juan Soto this year, while also whiffing on Burnes, Hernandez and Max Fried this time around.
Needless to say, Jays fans are restless. Just take some of the comments on "X:"
In addition to missing out on free agents, there's also the looming contract situations for both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Both players are headed into the final year of their rookie contracts and could walk in free agency next offseason.
Guerrero Jr. has said that he's willing to stay in Toronto, but that the organization has failed to meet his asking price. With every free agent that passes on Toronto, they likely get a little more desperate to retain Guerrero Jr.
The only marquee free agents left for the Jays to go after are Anthony Santander, Alex Bregman and Roki Sasaki. They could also go after Pete Alonso and move Guerrero Jr. to third base, but they haven't been linked heavily to him.
