Toronto Blue Jays Fans React Sadly on "X" to Team Non-Tendering Jordan Romano
On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays made the shocking decision to non-tender longtime closer Jordan Romano after six seasons. Projected to make nearly $8 million in arbitration, the Jays decided there were better ways to use their resources through the offseason.
Now, Toronto could bring him back later this offseason at a lower number, but that's to be seen as the offseason plays out.
Lifetime, Romano is 20-17 with a 2.90 ERA. He saved 105 games for the Jays and made two All-Star teams. He also was a part of playoff teams in 2020, 2022 and 2023. As a Canada native, he was also someone that Jays could always root for.
As news of his non-tendering broke, Jays fans on "X" reacted sadly as you'd expect over a player who had come to mean so much:
Opposite all the success ran the tough 2024 season for Romano, who missed much of the year with elbow problems. When he did pitch, he was ineffective, pitching to a 6.59 ERA. He'll make a great buy-low candidate this offseason, and maybe Toronto will be the place who picks him up.
Now, the Jays have an opening at closer, which will spark conversation about who they could pick up on the trade market or in free agency. While they've been linked to several top starting pitchers and Juan Soto, they have yet to be linked to late-inning relievers in any kind of real seriousness.
Furthermore, they could also elect to move Yariel Rodriguez into a bullpen role after signing him to a long-term deal last offseason.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East at 74-88.
