Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Among All-Star Voting Leaders
Nearly three weeks into All-Star voting, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still one of the top contenders at his position.
However, the slugger is no longer on pace to be in the American League's starting lineup.
The league issued its second voting update Monday afternoon, a week after the first check-in. As of the first update, Guerrero held a 52,437-vote lead over Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.
Now, Mountcastle has 1,400,373 votes to Guerrero's 1,338,688.
Guerrero only needs to remain top-two at his position in order to remain in the race for an All-Star spot. He is 546,334 votes ahead of Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor, giving him quite the comfortable cushion.
Guerrero is batting .279 with nine home runs, 33 RBI, a .774 OPS and a 1.6 WAR through 77 games this season. Just since April 28, he is batting .319 with an .845 OPS.
The 25-year-old is trying to make his fourth consecutive All-Star Game. He finished second in AL MVP voting in 2021, also winning a Silver Slugger that same year, before earning a Gold Glove in 2022.
Guerrero won the Home Run Derby last summer after finishing second in 2019.
Phase 1 of voting goes through Thursday, giving fans another three days to vote a maximum of five times a day. The top vote-getter in each league will clinch a spot in the All-Star Game, while the top-two contenders at all other positions will move onto Phase 2, which goes from June 30 to July 3.
Vote totals will be reset, and fans will then be able to vote just once a day through July 3.
The All-Star Game starting lineups will be unveiled July 3 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Pitchers and reserves, which will be determined by the Commissioner’s Office, will be announced July 7 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
