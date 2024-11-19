Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent Target Juan Soto Makes Expected Decision on Tuesday
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto made an expected decision on Tuesday, declining his qualifying offer from the New York Yankees.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post had the information:
The qualifying offer is a one-year contract worth more than $21 million (though it goes up each year). Nick Martinez of the Cincinnati Reds accepted his offer, so it does happen, but more often than not they are declined. Martinez is the only player this year who accepted.
It was a foregone conclusion that Soto would decline his considering he has between a $600-700 million financial commitment coming to him from some team. He's already met with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He's meeting with the Dodgers on Tuesday as well. The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly want to meet with him as well.
By declining the offer, the Yankees will receive a high draft pick if Soto signs anywhere but with them. That means that the Blue Jays, in addition to surrendering hundreds of millions of dollars, would need to also give up something that makes the farm system weaker. While that's never a preferred outcome for teams, it would be worth it for a player like Soto.
The 26-year-old star is one of the most impactful players in baseball. Already a batting champion and a World Series champion with the Washington Nationals, he hit just hit 41 homers and drove in 109 runs for the Yankees.
If the Blue Jays were to sign him, they'd pair him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to make up one of the best lineup duos in all of baseball. Soto is also a top-three MVP finisher this year in the American League.
