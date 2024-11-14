Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent Target Yoan Moncada Gets Good Injury Report on Thursday
On Wednesday, we learned that the Toronto Blue Jays are one of at least five teams that has been monitoring free agent infielder Yoan Moncada.
On Thursday, we learned that Moncada had left a game in the Premier12 Tournament with a hand injury. He's been representing Cuba in that tournament, which pits the top-12 international teams in the world against each other.
Later on Thursday, we found out that the health update was generally good for Moncada, but he's not expected to play in the rest of the event.
Per Francys Romero, Cuban Baseball Insider, on social media:
Yoan Moncada's right hand revealed negative to fracture in X-rays, but there is substantial swelling and he is doubtful for the rest of the Premier 12.
Moncada became a free agent this offseason after the White Sox declined his $25 million team option. The connection to the Blue Jays makes sense for Toronto, who have openings at second base and third base (in theory). Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are locked into infield spots next year, and if the team elects to keep Guerrero Jr. at first base, Moncada could slide over to third.
Of course, the Jays could go and add an impact third baseman like Alex Bregman, negating the need for Moncada, but right now they appear focused on bringing in outfielder Juan Soto. If they were to land Soto, they could need to save money elsewhere. Moncada can likely be had for cheap on a "prove-it" type deal.
Moncada has a prior track record, but it's been a while, admittedly. He hit 25 homers back in 2019. He also posted a .263 average with a .375 on-base percentage back in 2021. He hit .260 back in 2023.
Unfortunately, injury issues have hurt Moncada over the last few years. He played just 12 games in 2024 after playing 92 in 2023 and 104 in 2022. He was a durable player from 2018-2021 but hasn't been since. It's good to hear that he's avoided disaster with this hand injury, but his health always remains a focus.
