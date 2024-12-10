Toronto Blue Jays General Manager Confirms Interest in Teoscar Hernandez
We've known that the Toronto Blue Jays were interested in a reunion with free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, but general manager Ross Atkins further solidified that on Monday at baseball's winter meetings in Dallas.
Per the Toronto Star:
“It’s tough for me to talk about free agents and interest, or not interest,” Atkins said. “But I can say with Teo, there are so many positives about him that we are definitely interested in figuring out a way for that to be a possibility.”
The Blue Jays are in pivot mode after missing out on free agent superstar Juan Soto over the weekend and Hernandez could represent a great alternative. Though he's older (32), he'll come at signficantly less cost than Soto and will allow the Jays the flexibility to get other necessary things done this offseason.
We had also heard recently that Hernandez was close to a deal to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but there appears to be gaps in those negotiations, allowing the Blue Jays a chance to get back in.
A nine-year veteran, Hernandez spent six seasons with the Blue Jays. He helped lead them to the playoffs in 2020 and 2022, making the All-Star Game in 2021.
Heading into the 2023 season, the Blue Jays traded away Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez was surging into the final year of his contract and the team wanted to save some money and clearly felt they could replace his production. The team also dealt away Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and replaced them with Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier. While Toronto did make the playoffs in 2023, they finished last in the American League East this past season.
Hernandez hit .272 with 33 homers and 99 RBI this season for the Dodgers, helping them win the World Series over the New York Yankees. He made the All-Star Game once more.
