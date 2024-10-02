Toronto Blue Jays GM Discusses 2025 Role For Former Big Acquisition
According to Toronto Blue Jays' general manager Ross Atkins, the plan for pitcher Yariel Rodriguez for 2025 is up in the air at this point.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com on social media:
Ross Atkins called Yariel Rodríguez a “solid option” for the in the rotation and is happy with where his workload is at as a starter, but added:
“If we were to acquire one, I think he would be an exceptional reliever.”
Signed to a four-year deal last offseason worth nearly $30 million, the 27-year-old Cuban went 1-8 with a 4.47 ERA. He made 21 starts at the major league level after spending some time down at Triple-A Buffalo. Rodriguez didn't do anything but start, but the idea of him being a good reliever is likely solid: He throws hard and has a very good slider. He struck out 85 batters in 86.2 innings.
A standout pitcher for Cuba in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Rodriguez turned heads as he looked for a major league opportunity. He sat out the entire 2023 season in Japan while working out on his own and eventually landed the deal with Toronto during spring training of 2024.
As of now, the Jays have Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis and Chris Bassitt ticketed for their rotation. There is an open spot at the number five, which is where Rodriguez could potentially fit in to the mix.
In the bullpen, the team traded away Yimi Garcia at the deadline last year, so Rodriguez could slide into a late-inning role there.
