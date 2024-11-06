Toronto Blue Jays GM Gives Definitive Answer on Possible Trade of Star Shortstop
Speaking at the general manager's meetings in Texas this week, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said that trading shortstop Bo Bichette this winter is an "easy no."
The Blue Jays went 74-88 this past season and finished in last place in the American League East.
By keeping Bichette, the organization is really saying two things. First, they are indicating they are interested in competing in 2025. That makes sense considering that the Jays have a lot of money invested in star players like Guerrero Jr. (arbitration), Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and George Springer. They are simply too good to just blow up the roster, despite the bad record in 2024.
Furthermore, they are saying that they don't want to sell low on Bichette. A multi-time All-Star at just the age of 26, Bichette had a massively down year. He hit just .225 and had four home runs, all while playing in only 82 games because of injury. The Blue Jays are best off seeing if he can rebound in 2025. If he plays well, and the team plays well, then they can keep him and take their chances in the offseason. If he plays well, but they don't, they will have rebuilt his value by the trade deadline for a better haul.
A lifetime .290 hitter, Bichette led the American League in hits during both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He's hit 20 home runs or more in three of the last four campaigns as well. He's also gotten MVP votes in three of the last four years.
