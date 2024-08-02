Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays GM Says He Had No Intention of Trading Top Stars at Trade Deadline

The Blue Jays appear ready to give their elite one core one last run.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a single against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 2024.
The Toronto Blue Jays sold off a number of assets at the Major League Baseball trade deadline including pitchers Yusei Kikuchi, Yimi Garcia and Nate Pearson. They also dealt away position players Danny Jansen, Kevin Kiermaier and Justin Turner.

Despite that, the Jays did not go in a full sell-off mode, electing to keep high-profile players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt. The decision to keep those names signifies that the Jays appear willing to give their elite foundation one last chance to make a deep playoff run before Guerroro Jr. and Bichette become free agents after the 2025 season.

Despite overtures on a number of those players, GM Ross Atkins told reporters they never had any intention of dealing away Guerrero Jr. or Bichette.

Ross Atkins was asked on his zoom call by @iananywhere how close he was to trading Vladdy Guerrero Jr., and/or Bo Bichette:

“It was never our intention to trade either one of them.”

While you always need to take what executives say with a grain of salt, this appears believable by Atkins. As stated above, Toronto kept all of its high-profile players who were under team control for multiple years. This Blue Jays core was supposed to contend for a World Series, and the Jays likely want to see how 2025 unfolds. If they want to change course in the offseason or at next trade deadline, they certainly can.

Toronto is currently in last place in the American League East.

