Toronto Blue Jays Get Good News with Regards to Pursuit of Superstar Juan Soto
The Toronto Blue Jays got some seemingly excellent news on Friday with regards to their pursuit of free agent outfielder Juan Soto.
According to Andrew Baggerly of 'The Athletic,' the San Francisco Giants could be out of the running before it ever really gets going.
Baggerly reports that the Giants are going to step back their spending from last offseason. He says they could only have $30-40 million in total to spend. That wouldn't be enough to reign in Soto, nevertheless fill out the rest of a roster. Soto is expected to command a deal of $600-700 million. He could garner near $50 million per season if the numbers go as high as possible.
The Giants still anticipate making significant roster improvements through free agency and potential trades that involve taking on salary. They just won’t have ample wherewithal to do it, and budget cuts, if enacted, would make it practically impossible to pursue free-agent outfielder Juan Soto, the one megastar up for bidding.
There are only so many teams that can shop at the top of the food chain in free agency and the Giants are one of them, so if they are removed that can only be good for Toronto.
Even despite this news, the Blue Jays still figure to have to contend with the New York Yankees and New York Mets the most for Soto's services.
One year after missing out on the Shohei Ohtani battle, the Blue Jays could use a big win in free agency. If the team were to sign Soto, he'd join Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in the middle of the team's order. Soto hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI this past season for the Yankees.
He's expected to finish in the top three of American League MVP voting.
