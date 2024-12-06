Toronto Blue Jays Given Fifth-Best Odds of Receiving No. 1 Pick in MLB Draft
The Major League Baseball draft lottery for 2025 will be held next Tuesday, Dec. 10 as part of the winter meetings in Dallas.
Reminder that as of three years ago, the lottery system works like what we're used to seeing in the NBA. The draft order is no longer determined solely by record, as in the NFL.
After going 74-88 and finishing in last place in the American League East, the Toronto Blue Jays have a 7.5 percent chance of receiving the No. 1 pick. They trail the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals in the battle for top spot. The Chicago White Sox, who had a 41-121 record, are not eligible for a lottery pick because of verbiage in the collective bargaining agreement.
A full list of the odds can be found here.
While the Jays don't have great odds at the top pick, crazier things have happened. Just last year, the Cleveland Guardians got the No. 1 pick despite having just two percent odds.
Toronto has never had the top pick before, but they have had the No. 2 pick on three different occasions. Regardless of how high the group gets in the draft, the Jays could use an influx of talent in the farm system.
Toronto has a system that lacks top-end prospects, and they failed to fully re-stock the system during a sell-off at the trade deadline, opting for upper-level minors and major league ready talent, as opposed to younger prospects with massive upside.
