Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage Return Adds Twist to AL East

The American League East just got a bit more interesting.

Toronto has struggled throughout the 2026 Major League Baseball season so far in large part due to injuries. The Blue Jays' rotation has been dismantled by injuries and as a result, the Blue Jays are just 10-15 on the season. But, Toronto is getting some serious firepower back. On Saturday, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reported that MLB's No. 9 prospect, Trey Yesavage, will be activated from the Injured List and start against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

"Trey Yesavage will return from IL on Tuesday to start vs Red Sox, said manager John Schneider," Davidi wrote. "That will bump Eric Lauer to the bullpen. Blue Jays also adjust rotation, with Patrick Corbin starting Sunday and Dylan Cease pushed to Monday."

The Blue Jays Are Getting A Potential Star Back

Feb 11, 2026; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) works out for spring training practice at Blue Jays Player Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are in first place in the American League East at 17-9 with the Tampa Bay Rays No. 2 at 14-11, the Baltimore Orioles No. 3 at 13-13, the Blue Jays No. 4 at 10-15 and Boston in last place at 9-17.

Toronto made it to Game 7 of the World Series this past fall and was expected to be among the game's best once again this season, but the injuries have negatively impacted that idea. This is a step in the right direction for Toronto and should be a scary thought for fellow teams in the AL East.

The Blue Jays have made it this far with the rotation in shambles with Yesavage, Cody Ponce, Shane Bieber and José Berríos all on the Injured List. Now, the Blue Jays are getting a starter back who had a 3.21 ERA in three starts in the big leagues in 2025 down the stretch after making his big league debut. He made six appearances for the Blue Jays en route to the World Series and had a 3.58 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

If he can take a step forward in what will he his first full season in the majors, Toronto should be more competitive in the division, which is bad news for the Yankees, Red Sox, Orioles and the Rays. When the Blue Jays are firing on all cylinders, they are the best team in the division on paper. They haven't been healthy so far this season. This is a step in that direction. Expect a quick turnaround for Toronto.