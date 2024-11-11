Toronto Blue Jays Gold Glover Up For League-Wide Heart and Hustle Award
It's already been a banner offseason for Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.
Varsho was named the Defensive Player of the Year by the Fielding Bible and also earned the American League Gold Glove Award in center field. And now he's got a chance for some more hardware. Varsho is the Jays candidate for the league-wide "Heart & Hustle" award. The nominees from all 30 teams were released on Monday.
You can vote for Varsho by clicking on the link above. For more on the award:
Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association's Heart & Hustle Award is voted on by Major League alumni and active players, and is presented annually to a player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game.
The Heart & Hustle Award will be presented Friday, Nov. 22, on MLB Network.Voting ends Monday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. ET.
Fan voting constitutes five (5) percent of the total voting for the final award winner. Must be thirteen (13) years of age or older to vote.
In addition to being an excellent defender, Varsho is also a nice source of power for the Jays. He hit 18 homers this past season while bringing in 58 runs. He just hit just .214 for the year, however. This was his second year in Toronto after being acquired in a pre-2023 trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Varsho is 28 years old and was drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft by the D'Backs.
