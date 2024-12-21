Toronto Blue Jays Have Reportedly Expressed Interest in Trading For All-Star Closer
According to a report from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Toronto Blue Jays have expressed interest in acquiring closer Ryan Helsley in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.
In addition to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak saying that it is his intention to trade Arenado, St. Louis has received interest from the Blue Jays and D-backs in trading for All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, a source said.
The Cardinals are absolutely looking to shed payroll, as evidenced by wanting to trade Arenado and them letting Paul Goldschmidt walk in free agency, but thus far, they haven't really entertained the idea of trading Helsley.
Helsley had 49 saves this past season, posting a 2.04 ERA and going 7-4. He struck out 79 batters in 66.1 innings for the Cardinals, who finished tied for second in the National League Central.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East at 74-88. Helsley is projected to make $6.9 million in arbitration, according to MLBTradeRumors. This is his final trip through the arbitration system.
Whether or not the Jays get Helsley, they have made real concerted efforts to go after bullpen help this offseason. They have already re-signed Yimi Garcia to a two-year deal and brought in lefty Josh Walker on Friday. Furthermore, they have also been connected to some of the top starting pitcher options. If they were to land another starter, they could potentially send Yariel Rodriguez to the bullpen, which would help the unit as well.
The Jays non-tendered longtime closer Jordan Romano and then lost him to the Philadelphia Phillies.
