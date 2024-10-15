Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Named Finalist For Gold Glove Award!
Congratulations are in order for Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement, who was named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award at third base on Tuesday morning.
He will be competing against Alex Bregman (Houston Astros) and Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians) for the award. If Clement were to win it, it would be the first of his career.
The 28-year-old Clement just completed his first full season with the Blue Jays, playing in 139 total games. A four-year veteran, he's also played with the Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics.
A versatile player, Clement appeared in 96 games at third base for Toronto (72 starts) while also playing 41 at shortstop, four at second base and one in the outfield. He also pitched once this year as well.
At third base, Clement registered a .954 fielding percentage while making just 10 errors. At the plate, he also contributed to the roster in 2024: He hit .263 with 12 homers and 51 RBI. He also stole 12 bases.
The Blue Jays are entering an offseason full of questions. Do they extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? Do they trade Bo Bichette? Do they move on from any of their veteran pitching like Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt? Those are all things that need to be answered but perhaps Clement's presence is one less question they need to answer in the infield moving forward.
The award winners will be announced on November 3rd as part of a presentation on ESPN.
The Blue Jays finished in last place in the American League East this season.
