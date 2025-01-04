Toronto Blue Jays Insider Doesn't Think Team Will Sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Right now, there are two main stories going on with the Toronto Blue Jays.
First, there is the frustration that fans feel because the Jays haven't been able to land any big free agents yet this winter. After striking out on Shohei Ohtani in 2024, the Jays have whiffed on Juan Soto, Teoscar Hernandez and Corbin Burnes this offseason. They are still linked to guys like Alex Bregman and Anthony Santander, but there are no guarantees that they land either of them either.
Secondly, fans are worried about the future. Both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are slated to be free agents at the end of the season, and it's unclear if the team will be able to get a deal done with either of them. Guerrero Jr. has said that he is willing to stay in Toronto if the team will meet his asking price, and thus far, they haven't. He's said he won't negotiate beyond the start of spring training, which begins in a little over one month.
Speaking on the popular "Foul Territory" Show on Friday, Blue Jays Insider Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star says he thinks that the Jays have missed their opportunity to sign Guerrero Jr. and that they have "blown it" with him.
You can hear his full comments below:
Guerrero Jr. was supposed to be the pillar of the organization for years and seeing him leave for nothing more than a compensatory draft pick would be devastating to the fanbase if it happens.
Guerrero Jr. hit .323 this past season with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He finished sixth in the American League MVP voting.
