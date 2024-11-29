Toronto Blue Jays Insider Raises Questions About Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Future w/ Team
According to Toronto Blue Jays Insider Ben Nicholson-Smith, there are questions about the future of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the organization.
Nicholson-Smith made the comments on 590 The Fan:
"I think it's gone from, 'Hey, are the Blue Jays going to choose to extend Vladdy? To, is Vladdy going to choose the Jays?"
It should be noted that this is more speculation than actual reporting, but that's a sobering thought for the franchise with regards to Guerrero Jr., who is a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.
There's two sides to this coin, so let's take a look at some of the most basic aspect of it all: The Blue Jays currently have an aging roster that has questions. Bo Bichette is also slated for free agency after the 2025 season while Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, and George Springer are all nearing the end of their deals. Furthermore, the Jays have already non-tendered Jordan Romano.
On one hand, Guerrero Jr. could look at the roster as an open canvas. There's a bunch of roster spots coming open in the next 1-2 years and a bunch of money coming off the books. The team will have flexibility to make exciting things happen around him.
However, with that flexibility comes a lot of uncertainty. Guerrero Jr. might not like the idea of not knowing who his teammates will be in the coming years.
Of course, a lot of this can change if the Jays can sign free agent outfielder Juan Soto this offseason.
Guerrero Jr. was an All-Star this season, hitting .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI.
