Toronto Blue Jays Listed as "Best Match" in Trade For Former MVP Cody Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs have indicated that they are willing to trade former MVP Cody Bellinger and the popular MLBTradeRumors site has listed the Toronto Blue Jays as one of three "best fits" in a potential deal. The Blue Jays are joined on that list by the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.
Per the site:
Toronto outfielders posted a lackluster wRC+ of just 87 last year, meaning even Bellinger’s diminished 109 figure from this past season would be a substantial upgrade to say nothing of the impact he could have should his power production bounce back in 2025.
The Blue Jays are trying to land superstar Juan Soto in free agency, but if they can't, they could pivot to Bellinger, who is signed for $27.5 million in 2025. Furthermore, Bellinger has a player option after the 2025 season. That means he could end up being a one-year rental, but regardless, he won't take up a huge chunk of payroll for years to come. Should the team elect to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette long-term, they won't have to worry about Bellinger taking up too much room on the balance sheet.
The 29-year-old Bellinger is coming off a year in which he hit .266 for the Cubs, popping 18 home runs. A lifetime .259 hitter, Bellinger is an eight-year veteran of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cubs. He won the MVP in 2019 with the Dodgers when he hit 47 homers and drove in 115 runs.
He is a two-time All-Star as well. The Blue Jays currently have Daulton Varsho and George Springer in the outfield. Should Bellinger sign there, he'd likely play left field. Varsho won the Gold Glove in center this past year.
