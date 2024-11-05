Toronto Blue Jays Make Several Roster Moves as Team Loses Former Trade Acquisition
With the general manager's meetings now underway in Texas, the Toronto Blue Jays have gotten their roster in compliance through a series of moves on Monday.
Per the team on social media:
ROSTER MOVES:
Reinstated RHP Alek Manoah, RHP Jordan Romano, OF Daulton Varsho and INF Will Wagner from the 60-day IL
Claimed RHP Michael Petersen off waivers from the Marlins
INF Luis De Los Santos claimed off waivers by the Mets
LHP Génesis Cabrera cleared waivers and elected free agency
RHP Luis Frías cleared waivers and is now a free agent
RHP Emmanuel Ramírez DFA’d
Once Monday afternoon hit, all players who were on the 60-day injured list needed to get put back on the 40-man roster, so that explains the moves with Manoah, Wagner, Romano and Varsho. As a result of that, you see that multiple players had to be put off the 40-man roster.
In losing Cabrera, the Jays are losing a former trade acquisition from the St. Louis Cardinals. The 28-year-old native of the Dominican Republic is a hard-throwing left-hander who went 3-3 this past season with a 3.59 ERA.
Ramirez pitched for the Miami Marlins this season, going 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA.
As for Petersen, who the Jays claimed: He made 16 total appearances this season between the Dodgers and Marlins. He went 3-1 with a 5.95 ERA. He had a 4.76 ERA for Miami in five appearances.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East this season, going 74-88.
