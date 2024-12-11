Toronto Blue Jays Never Made an Official Offer to Ace Lefty Max Fried
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Max Fried came to agreement on a massive eight-year contract with the New York Yankees. The deal will total $218 million and is the largest guaranteed contract in baseball history for a left-handed pitcher.
Fried was desired by many teams in free agency, with the Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays all interested.
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Blue Jays never issued a formal offer though.
The Blue Jays never made an offer. The Red Sox were at seven years at $190 million with a willingness to perhaps go up, but also a plan to include deferrals.
The Blue Jays were left at the altar by Juan Soto and now didn't even get a real chance to go after Fried, which continues a trend in recent years where the Jays have been unable to close on big names.
While that's disappointing, the Jays don't need Fried as much as they needed Soto. They already have five capable pitchers with Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez. Signing Fried, or anyone else, would be a luxury that could allow them to push Rodriguez to the bullpen, but it's not a necessity.
The Blue Jays do remain in the hunt for former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, who they have already had an in-person meeting with, but it's unknown if any formal contract offers have been exchanged on that front.
Toronto finished last in the American League East at 74-88 this past season.
