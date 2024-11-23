Toronto Blue Jays Non-Tender All-Star Closer in Surprising Roster Move
In a disappointing final outcome, the Toronto Blue Jays have non-tendered longtime closer Jordan Romano ahead of Friday night's deadline. We had heard this was a possibility on Thursday, but it's still a shock to see.
Jeff Passan of ESPN had the information on social media:
The Toronto Blue Jays non-tendered closer Jordan Romano, sources tell ESPN. The two-time All-Star, who is 31, will be a free agent.
Romano was estimated to earn nearly $8 million in arbitration, but this is still surprising because of how much success he had with the Jays since debuting in 2019. Lifetime, he's 20-17 with a 2.90 ERA. He saved 105 games and made two All-Star teams. He also was a part of playoff teams in 2020, 2022 and 2023.
The Blue Jays have given all the signals that they want to compete in 2025, so getting rid of a long-tenured back-end arm seems to run counter to that, but the Jays evidently feel they have in-house options or can go acquire someone this offseason.
However, on the flip side of the decision, we must look at the following. Romano was on the shelf much of 2024 with elbow problems and made just 15 appearances, pitching to a 6.59 ERA. Is there a better way to spend nearly $8 million?
Regardless of whether or not the move makes sense, it's still upsetting because Romano had been a part of some great Jays teams. As a Canada native, people will always remember his tenure fondly.
