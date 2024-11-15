Toronto Blue Jays Not Expected to Spend Big if They Can't Land Juan Soto
According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, the Toronto Blue Jays appear willing to go way out of their comfort zone for Juan Soto, but not for anyboday else.
Nicholson-Smith wrote the following on Friday:
Last off-season, ownership at Rogers Communications Inc., which also owns Sportsnet, approved an offer of approximately $700 million for Shohei Ohtani but that was considered a special circumstance. The money was there for Ohtani, but wasn’t available to redistribute elsewhere.
One year later, the same thinking applies to Soto, who’s even younger than Ohtani at 26 years old.
On one hand, that's understandable, but on the other, it's frustrating for Jays fans. First and foremost, the Blue Jays finished last in the American League East this past season. They have clear needs in the infield and in the bullpen. If they have $700 million for Soto, why can't they spend a decent chunk of that on filling those holes if he doesn't come to Toronto?
But again, it is understandable as well. Soto is a special player and he's a player that you take chances on that you wouldn't for everyone else. Signing Soto would help alleviate some of the Blue Jays offensive concerns, but they would still have issues in the infield.
However, since Soto hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI this past season for the Yankees, he could be counted onto take some the burden off those other positions.
Soto is already locked into a top-three finish in the American League MVP voting. The results will come out next week.
