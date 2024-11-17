Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Now Know the Price on Juan Soto, Per Reports

According to MLB Insider Hector Gomez, the New York Mets have made an initial offer on the superstar outfielder.

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct 26.
According to MLB Insider Hector Gomez, the New York Mets have made an initial contract offer to superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Therefore, the Toronto Blue Jays now know the offer they'd need to be willing to meet or exceed.

Per Gomez on social media:

According to former MLB player Carlos Baerga, the Mets' initial offer to Juan Soto yesterday in LA was $660 million.

Baerga, who is a former infielder with the Cleveland Indians and Mets, has been at the forefront of breaking news stories before. He is also currently a Spanish-language broadcaster for the Guardians, so he is connected to the game.

The Mets met with Soto's camp earlier this weekend and are apparently looking to come out of the gates strong in the sweepstakes. The Blue Jays met with Soto late last week and we did not hear any reports of contracts offered from Toronto.

The Jays have been working to secure Soto so they can pair him with superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the middle of the order. If the Jays were to get Soto, they'd likely have the best 1-2 punch in the American League in 2025, but it remains to be seen if they can get it done.

The Blue Jays were in on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes last offseason but fell short, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are willing to go to uncomfortable lengths for Soto, but if this turns into a bidding war, nobody can outbid the Mets and Steve Cohen's wallet.

Soto still needs to meet with the New York Yankees, who he played for this past season. Soto hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI as the Yankees got to the World Series.

