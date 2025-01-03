Toronto Blue Jays Offer to Free Agent Slugger Anthony Santander Reportedly Revealed
According to Latin reporter Hector Gomez, the Toronto Blue Jays have offered free agent slugger Anthony Santander a four-year contract worth $82 million.
He put the information out on "X:"
The Blue Jays have been connected to Santander all offseason, especially after they failed to secure Juan Soto in free agency. Gomez also mentioned the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros as potential suitors.
The Blue Jays are desperate to land a big fish in free agency, so it's understandable why they'd want to get Santander into the fold. He'd pair in the middle of the order with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette and would help lengthen a Jays lineup that underwhelmed in 2024.
The 30-year-old Santander is native of Venezuela and is coming off an incredible year for Baltimore where he hit .235 with 44 homers and brought in 102. A lifetime .246 hitter, he helped Baltimore get to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (2023 and 2024). He clearly knows the division and has had success in the American League East.
Santander has hit 28 homers or more in each of the last three seasons and has brought in at least 89 runs in each of those years also.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished in last place in the American League East. Signing Santander could help them get back into contention but could also help entice Guerrero Jr. to stay long-term. He's a free agent at the end of 2025.
