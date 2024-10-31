Toronto Blue Jays Officially Lose Left-Handed Pitcher Off 40-Man Roster
The 2024 baseball season officially wrapped up on Wednesday night with the Los Angeles Dodgers beating the New York Yankees in the World Series.
With the season officially over, we're now onto the offseason for all clubs, including the Toronto Blue Jays.
The first matter of housekeeping in the offseason per MLBTradeRumors is the changing of official rosters.
OCTOBER 31: Free agency begins for eligible players, but they aren’t permitted to sign with other teams for at least five days. Free agents no longer count against their previous teams’ 40-man rosters. Trades of players who were on the 40-man roster reopen for the first time since last summer’s deadline.
So yes, Ross Atkins is now free to start dealing from the 40-man roster. That 40-man roster also got a little lighter on Thursday as left-hander Ryan Yarbrough officially became a free agent. After the Jays traded away the likes of Yusei Kikuchi, Kevin Kiermaier, Justin Turner and Yimi Garcia at the trade deadline, Yarbrough is the only free agent the Jays had from the 40-man roster.
The 32-year-old Yarbrough appeared in 12 games for the Jays this season after coming over from the Los Angeles Dodgers. He threw 31.1 innings for Toronto with a 2.01 ERA.
A seven-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, Dodgers, Kansas City Royals and Blue Jays, he's 53-40 lifetime with a 4.21 ERA. He has appeared in 196 career games, making 68 starts.
He was a frequent "opener" for the Rays as they popularized the pitching strategy.
