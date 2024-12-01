Toronto Blue Jays Offseason on Hold as Team Waits For Juan Soto Decision
The Toronto Blue Jays, like the rest of the baseball world, are in a holding pattern as they wait for free agent outfielder Juan Soto to make his decision.
The Jays are one of four serious suitors for Soto, joining the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox. Toronto is seen as a darkhorse candidate for him, but again, they can't really do anything until they know his plans.
If the Blue Jays get Soto, they could perhaps be done shopping for position players and could turn their attention to pitchers like Max Fried or Corbin Burnes. If they don't get Soto, they can turn their attention to other position players like Anthony Santander or Alex Bregman, both of whom they've been linked to.
The Blue Jays are coming off a last-place finish in the American League East and seem ready to strike, it's just a question of who they end up with. The Jays are going into the last year of team control for both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette and they undoubtedly want to compete with them, and they'd like to have enough success to convince at least one of them to stay long-term.
Fortunately for Toronto, they likely don't have to wait long to learn about Soto's decision. Reports have indicated that he could make a decision in advance of the Winter Meetings, which come up Dec. 9-12. If he hasn't made a decision before then, he could make a decision at the meetings themselves, opening the floodgates for other players to sign.
